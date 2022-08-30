12U Coastside
Cougars kick off season with bang
The Coastside Cougars 12-and-under football team opened the 2022 season with a decisive 31-0 victory over the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday at Half Moon Bay High School.
The Cougars dominated the line of scrimmage with running backs advancing at least seven yards a carry behind the Cougar offensive line. Center Donald Buckley, guards Austin Bright and Tahlon Davis, and tackles J.T. Baker and Jaxson Angelini pushed the 49er defensive line all over the field.
Max Plancarte and Auggie Lujan each had two touchdown runs while Brandon Melo scored one touchdown. Grey Taner and Wyatt Ament added tough inside runs in the fourth quarter.
Led by linebackers Davis, Melo, Lujan, Plancarte, and Chester Collins, San Francisco didn’t get a single first down on Saturday. Defensive linemen Diego Silva, Jaxson Angelini and Nas Tsatsardonis filled holes and made some big stops in the back field.
U12 soccer
On Saturday the Half Moon Bay 2011 Boys Black Little League squad took on San Carlos United 11 for a 4-1 victory.
Half Moon Bay was led by strong midfield and defensive play by Max Magana, Vince Paguia, Josiah Rameriz, Anders Brown, Alessandro Martinez and Macklin Connell. Noah Haro, Faustino Figueroa both scored, and Emiliano Jimenez Meza found the back of the net twice. Oliver Hophan and Max Rave shared keeper duties and held San Carlos to a single goal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.