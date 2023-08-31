Ernie Koepf was born and raised on the coast and became a fisherman working out of Pillar Point Harbor. These days he’s also a writer, having published three books, including the nonfiction “Shipwreck,” based on the tale of one fisherman’s survival after trouble at sea.
Koepf will be speaking at the Half Moon Bay Odd Fellows Lodge at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 6. Admission is $10 and supports the lodge’s youth service activities. For details, visit https://www.hmb-odd.org/events/6483
