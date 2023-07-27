The Rotary Club of Half Moon Bay’s annual foundation fundraiser — deemed a “lobsterfest” — is set for 5 to 9 p.m. on Aug. 19 at the I.D.E.S. Hall in Half Moon Bay. This year, the fund will support the memory care unit of the Coastside Adult Day Health Center.
Expect music, dinner catered by the New England Lobster Co., a no-host bar and a silent auction. Find out more and buy tickets at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/magic-of-the-coastside-lobsterfest-tickets-655879462127?aff=oddtdtcreator
