This weekend the Kings Mountain Art Fair invites flatlanders to one of the most beautiful spots in San Mateo County to see art worthy of the surroundings. This is the 60th anniversary of a truly unique art fair that is nothing like other art fairs on the peninsula.
The event is a fundraiser for the community’s volunteer fire department and an excuse for everyone on the mountain to come together for common cause.
You won’t see better art anywhere, nor will you see a more dramatic venue.
The fair runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sept. 2, 3, 4 on Skyline Boulevard. For location and parking details, visit: kingsmountainartfair.org.
