This year the Half Moon Bay Shakespeare Co. turns north for a venue for “The Merry Wives of Windsor.” Forced out of its preferred Carter Park location by construction, the company is making good use of the Mildred Owen Concert Hall in Pacifica.
The coast’s premier Shakespeare troupe uses the Roaring '20s as a backdrop for this jazzy rendition of a classic.
Visit hmbshakespeare.com for details on a production that begins Aug. 18 and runs through Sept. 16.
