On Tuesday, neighbors across the coast will gather in yards and street corners simply to build community and assure that everyone feels safe.
The occasion is National Night Out. It plays out in different ways in different places, but around Half Moon Bay it often takes the form of a block party — sometimes with the help of a small grant from the city for snacks and beverages. Usually, Coastside neighbors get together between 5 and 9 p.m. Those who have registered with the city are likely to get a friendly visit from a local fire crew of Sheriff’s deputy.
It may be too late to take advantage of the grants, but you might still be able to register with the city by calling Carlo Wei at (650) 726-8254. Details: https://www.half-moon-bay.ca.us/545/National-Night-Out
