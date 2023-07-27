“Bright Star,” the acclaimed production penned by Steve Martin and Edie Brickell, comes to the Coastal Repertory Theatre Aug. 4 through 27.
It’s a musical set in the Blue Ridge Mountains of North Carolina at the end of World War II. The action flashes back to the 1920s and tells the story of a literary editor who meets a young soldier and both are searching to understand their past.
The production company promises a special evening. For ticket prices and show times, see: https://www.coastalrep.com/upcoming
