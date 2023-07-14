Looking for something to do with the whole family on a Saturday night? Get out your skates.
The North Coast Hockey League is opening its roller rink on Lewis Foster Drive, just below Half Moon Bay High School, from 5 to 8 p.m. on Saturday nights. It costs $10 per person and raises money for the league and the Coastside kids who play.
We’re told some families are bringing picnic dinners and making an evening of it. Bring your own skates and minors must be accompanied by an adult. Details: https://coastside365.com/events/saturday-night-skates/?gde=2023-07-22
