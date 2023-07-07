It’s time once again for the Friends of the Half Moon Bay Library sidewalk book sale. Comb through the gently used books from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 15.
Proceeds benefit the local library at 620 Correas St. in Half Moon Bay. Details: https://www.hmbreview.com/local-events/?_evDiscoveryPath=/event/1829740-friends-of-the-library-book-sale
