Pacifica’s Center for Integrative Wellness is hosting an acoustic “open mic” night and poetry slam at 7 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 3. Because it's all acoustic, there won't be a mic per se, but the spirit of sharing will be heard loud and clear.
It’s part of the center’s Sound and Expressive Art Therapies series. Organizers say you don’t have to be a pro: “Inclusion is our jam,” they say. For details, visit norcalsurfretreat.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.