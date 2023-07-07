The San Mateo County Board of Supervisors is poised on Tuesday to confirm the nomination of Claire Cunningham to lead the county’s Human Services Agency.
Cunningham will be charged with making good on some of the county’s most heartfelt goals, including achieving “functional zero” homelessness here.
“My initial goal is to complete the agency’s transition out of the pandemic era and into the future,” she said in a prepared release. She went on to note the agency is at the center of county priorities including housing, equity and emergency preparedness.
Good luck, Claire. More information: https://www.smcgov.org/ceo/news/supervisors-vote-new-social-services-director
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.