California meets Latin America by the water when vocalist, multi-instrumentalist and composer Monica Maria comes to “Piano Palace,” the studio curated by Mauro ff. The show is set for 4 p.m. on Aug. 13 at the studio at 514 Kelly Ave.
This is a unique experience and a chance to hear beautiful music and perhaps even the crashing of nearby waves. Check it out at Eventbrite.com/cc/piano-palace-1483079.
