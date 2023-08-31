The fires are extinguished, but it will be a long time before residents of Maui return to normal life. With that in mind, a number of Coastside efforts are coalescing to raise support for the people of Maui during a very trying time.
On Thursday, Sept. 7, the Odd Fellows Lodge in Half Moon Bay will show two films by Coastsiders — “Hawai’i: Continuing Traditions” and “Ki Ho’alu: That’s Slack Key!” — that highlight traditions that make the island special. All proceeds go to the Hawaii Community Foundation’s “Maui Strong Fund.” Details: https://www.hmb-odd.org/events/6503
And coming soon, look for an unique effort by local restaurateurs who are planning to donate proceeds from certain menu items to the Maui Strong fund. Stay tuned.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.