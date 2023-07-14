Half Moon Bay Mayor Deborah Penrose and San Mateo County Supervisor Ray Mueller, who represents the entire Coastside, have started holding office hours the morning of the third Thursday every month. They gather at 9 a.m. at Café Mezza Luna, 240 Capistrano Road. That means they will be there this Thursday, July 20.
It’s an opportunity to meet your elected representatives and share your concerns. Details: https://coastside365.com/events/community-office-hours-with-mayor-deborah-penrose-supervisor-ray-mueller/
