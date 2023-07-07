The three “F’s” of Coastside life will be front and center from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, June 22, when one of the coast’s most unique events plays out over multiple locations.
Farms, Fish and Flowers is a Half Moon Bay Coastside Chamber of Commerce and Visitors’ Bureau effort to get visitors and locals into agricultural production and harvesting facilities. The idea is to provide a peek into what it takes to bring coastal products to market.
Participants will take part in pre-arranged tours. Tickets cost between $20 and $40 and include a locally produced boxed lunch. Details: https://coastside365.com/events/farms-fish-flowers/
