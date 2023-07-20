National Night Out aims to get neighbors together to talk about their mutual interest as a community and also to meet public safety officials before they are needed. It’s been going on in Half Moon Bay for years. This year it’s set for 5 to 9 p.m. on Aug. 1.
Often these gatherings appear in the form of a block party. In fact, the city is “jumpstarting” gatherings by providing a gift card to neighbors who want to organize something. You have to register by Thursday and more information is available in both English and Spanish here: https://www.half-moon-bay.ca.us/545/National-Night-Out
