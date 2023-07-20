A plethora of Coastside community organizations is coming together to assure that local kids have what they need for the new school year. Plans are afoot to fill backpacks at the Coastside Hope warehouse beginning Aug. 4. Each backpack filled with goodies costs about $60.
To donate, visit holyfamilyhmb.org/donate. To volunteer, email backpacks@holyfamilyhmb.org.
