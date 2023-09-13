Pacifica’s biggest bash of the year, Fog Fest, is set from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 23 and 24. It begins with a parade along Palmetto Avenue at 10 a.m. and continues both days with music, food, art and as much fun as the fog will allow.
The 36th annual event also builds community, serving as a fundraiser for local groups and includes a “Gift for Pacifica” fund. Details: pacificcoastfogfest.com
