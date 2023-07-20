San Mateo County is ready to take your household hazardous waste off your hands in a free collection event in Half Moon Bay from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. this Saturday. Get rid of cleaning products, pesticides, old paint and solvents, and more. (Sorry, they can’t take medical waste, explosives or electronics.) You have to make an appointment to take advantage, and you have to be a resident of San Mateo County.
Visit smchealth.org/hhw for details and appointments.
