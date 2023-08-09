The Pescadero Arts and Fun Festival bills itself as a “small country fair” that includes fine art that belies its small-town humility. And did we mention it’s fun?
There will be 50 vendors, music ranging from rock to bluegrass, and the most beloved tradition of them all, the South Coast Children’s Services Fashion Show. And don’t miss the South Coast Artist Alliance exhibit.
The two-day festival runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 19 and 20 at the Pescadero I.D.E.S. grounds. For details, see pescaderoartsandfunfest.org.
