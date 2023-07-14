Old movie lovers are in for a treat this week. The Odd Fellows Lodge in Half Moon Bay is showing the comedic classic “Young Frankenstein” at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 22, at 526 Main St.
The black-and-white classic movie is draw enough, but the Odd Fellows have attracted Karen Wilder, widow of the movie’s star, Gene Wilder, to talk about her late husband and the movie.
Get tickets here and if you are on the fence, watch the trailer to seal the deal.
