This one is more than a week away but we didn’t want it to get lost in the shuffle: The English Beat is coming at 8 p.m. on Sept. 22 to the Old Princeton Landing, which continues to land name acts for coastal audiences.
The English Beat grew out of the ska revival around Birmingham, England, and became known for kinetic shows that drew everyone to the dance floor. Hits include “Mirror in the Bathroom” and their unique reggae-infused version of “Tears of a Clown.”
New Wave royalty doesn’t play the coast very often. Details: oplhmb.com/live-music-events-calendar/
