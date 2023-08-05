Summer means musical weekends at Mac Dutra Plaza, and the tunes continue on Saturday, Aug. 12, when Flypaper Blues rocks the city’s busiest intersection.
Flypaper Blues is a Santa Cruz Americana outfit that traces its influences from bluegrass greats to post-punk and back to ragtime. Sounds interesting, doesn’t it?
The music plays from 4 to 6 p.m. on Aug. 12 at the corner of Kelly Avenue and Main Street in Half Moon Bay. See https://www.half-moon-bay.ca.us/231/Concerts-in-the-Park for a full listing of upcoming concerts.
