This weekend, environmentalists will fan out across the San Mateo County coast under the umbrella of the Pacifica-based Pacific Beach Coalition to tidy up our beaches. Regular volunteers with the organization don't need a good excuse, like the California Coastal Clean-up; they do this every month.
On Saturday, teams will be at beaches along Esplanade Avenue, in Linda Mar, Montara, Rockaway and more. For details on what to bring and what to expect, visit pacificbeachcoalition.org.
