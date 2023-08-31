The city of Half Moon Bay has a relatively new program specially designed for teens in the community who want to learn how their local government works. It’s called Future Leaders Civics Academy.
High school-aged teens are invited to apply. They will meet city staff and elected officials, participate in a mock city council meeting and learn what happens behind the door at City Hall — all while earning community service credits. There is a longstanding similar program for older residents.
The application deadline is Sept. 22 and the group gathers on four Wednesday evenings beginning Sept. 27. For an application, visit: hmbcity.com/youthcivics.
