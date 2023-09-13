The city of Half Moon Bay plays host to the fourth annual Summer’s End Music Festival from noon to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23, at Mac Dutra Plaza. Four bands are on tap. Speaking of on tap, the Friends of Half Moon Bay Parks and Recreation will be selling beer and wine all afternoon.
And kids will have a great time, too. Free henna tattoos, face-painting and more will delight young music fans in a dedicated kids’ area. Learn more: https://www.half-moon-bay.ca.us/434/Summers-End-Music-Festival
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.