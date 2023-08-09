The Rotary Club of Half Moon Bay hosts “Lobsterfest” beginning at 5 p.m. on Aug. 19. It’s a fundraiser for the club’s foundation, which has been supporting the coast since 1971.
The club is involved in too much to mention here. It funds scholarships, helps the Coastside Adult Day Health Center, supports the arts and provides for a fishing trip for seniors. And that is just for starters.
Find out more about this delicious event at rotarylobsterfest.eventbrite.com/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.