Many Coastsiders are weighing the advantages of switching from gas to electric in their homes. Senior Coastsiders is here to help.
The Half Moon Bay-based senior services agency is hosting an information session from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 18, at the senior campus on Main Street. Peninsula Clean Energy and others will be on hand to convince you that switching to electric for heating water, home spaces and cooking will save you money with the help of financial incentives. It might also help make the planet a little more livable. Learn more here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/half-moon-bay-electrification-event-tickets-679774111667?aff=oddtdtcreator
