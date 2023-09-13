Earth to Table is hosting a benefit concert to raise money for California farmworkers who have faced a number of hardships on the coast, from severe weather to January’s mass shooting event. The musical extravaganza is set for 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 19, at the Guild Theatre in Menlo Park.
The event is endorsed by some of the coast's most respected organizations, including Ayudando Latinos a Soñar and Puente de la Costa Sur. Speakers will include the coast’s own Belinda Hernandez Arriaga, founder of ALAS, and famed civil rights icon Dolores Huerta. For tickets: tixr.com/groups/guildtheatre/events/earth-to-table-70757
