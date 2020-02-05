You have no idea when things are going to happen. Knee surgery followed by a bout of pneumonia took me unaware and there I was living alone and realizing that there were so many little things that I couldn't do for myself. Luckily for me, I'm a member of the Village of the Coastside and when Jeannette Ward, who is also the volunteer coordinator, heard what I was going through, she called me up and asked, "What do you need?"
The Village had a wealth of knowledge about navigating hospital and health care systems. I had a time when the hospital wanted to send me home and I didn't feel ready. By learning that there was a way to appeal that decision I got two more days of care. I also was able to learn through the Village how to navigate SamTrans and RediCoast.
Many providers offer special services for when you can't get around, and the Village helped me learn how to access them. Did you know that Republic Services will put ADA stickers on your garbage bins and will come up to the house and get them, without your having to move the bins to the street? Apria — the oxygen/medical supply people — will deliver oxygen in the middle of the night if you need it and have portable oxygen rigs for when you can get around a little better. I also learned who to call for Meals on Wheels, a service provided by Senior Coastsiders.
I couldn't believe how easy this was and I had food the next day, plus a friendly face making the delivery.
There was personalized help from Village Volunteers. For me, it included mail pickup and shopping as well as care for my cat while I was in the hospital. It was nice to get visitors and know that there were people checking in on me. One visitor stayed while I took a shower — just in case. It did make me feel more secure. It's good to know that there is a plan in place.
It starts with a phone call — just to find out how I'm doing. If I don't answer or sound unwell a friend will stop by. If I don't answer the door, someone will call the fire department to do a welfare check.
While I still have a few issues going on, my victory lap came when I was able to drive myself to San Francisco and attend the opera. I used my walker to keep from getting bumped, and, as a season ticket holder, I negotiated a handicapped space for only $4 more. “The Marriage of Figaro” never sounded so good. I used my portable oxygen that I could charge in my car and carry in a small backpack. The icing on the cake was that I got to stop for dinner at my favorite place, Luigi's in Pacifica.
One of my favorite things about being a Village member is going out to eat. We get together for lunch or dinner and make a point of trying out all the new places, like Mavericks Creperie, as well as enjoying old favorites like Mezza Luna.
The Village also sponsors Nina Nelson's group that goes to the San Francisco Symphony and Terry Plank's monthly discussion on aging. The members are lively and informed, plus I always enjoy talking about the San Jose Sharks with my friend Joyce.
This story just keeps on going. On Halloween I had chest surgery to try to find out why this “thing” didn’t heal. So back I went into “recovery” mode. Once again Village members helped me keep things going: visiting, getting groceries, doing household tasks like helping change linens. As I write this, I am better and thankful for all the help.
While you may never know when you will need help, it's wonderful to know it's there. I'm getting my life back together with a little help from my Village.
Sue Santoro has been a Coastsider for five years and lives in Cañada Cove. She is on the board of the Village of the Coastside and has been a member for three years. A former librarian and classical music aficionada, with a love of travel, she is planning on trips to Mexico and Quebec in the next year.
