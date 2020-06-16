Among the immediate questions raised by the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office video outlining events of May 5 concern the use of body cameras and handcuffs.
A still slide in the sheriff’s video notes that deputy David Dominguez failed to activate his body camera in the heat of the moment as Sandra Harmon is said to have leveled her weapon at him. Consequently, no footage was released showing the initial gunshots.
It would appear Dominguez failed to meet Policy 421.6a, which dictates body cameras should be activated for all enforcement and investigative contacts. Further, Policy 421.6.2, states that once activated, body cameras “should remain on continuously until the member reasonably believes that his/her direct participation in the incident is complete or the situation no longer fits the criteria for activation.”
The footage also shows Harmon being handcuffed as she lay in the parking lot with what would prove fatal wounds. She appears to be offering no resistance and her weapon is no longer at hand. The rules for handcuffing are more vague.
Policy 302.4 says handcuffs may be used only to restrain a person’s hands to ensure officer safety. “Although recommended for most arrest situations, handcuffing is discretionary and not an absolute requirement of the Office. Deputies should consider handcuffing any person they reasonably believe warrants that degree of restraint. However, deputies should not conclude that in order to avoid risk every person should be handcuffed, regardless of the circumstances.”
— Sarah Wright
