An April 2021 report published by the Stanford Criminal Justice Center examined potential changes to key issues advocates say law enforcement needs to reform, such as mental health intervention, school safety, homelessness and traffic enforcement. The report, “Safety Beyond Policing: Promoting Care Over Criminalization,” was compiled by 12 Stanford Law School students.
It identified traffic enforcement as the most common interaction between residents and officers, but one of the least effective means of pursuing traffic safety goals. In addition to referencing the problems of racial profiling, the report cited 2020 data from the California Attorney General’s office that found that “0.6 percent of traffic stops resulted in the seizure of weapons or ammunition, and only 1.3 percent resulted in the seizure of narcotics.”
— August Howell
