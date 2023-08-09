It’s 1970 again at the Coastal Repertory Theatre, which just announced its upcoming annual gala, “the Disco Ball.” The glittery affair will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 9 at the theater, 1167 Main St.
The eighth annual fundraiser will be held in-person, and will feature a wide range of groovy activities from silent and live auctions, to hors d’oeuvres and wines. The LOL’s, or the “Little Old Ladies,” will also be there with a “Drink of the Day.”
Ginger Cutter will be recognized during the Grand Honoree presentation when the theater recognizes and celebrates an individual who has made a significant impact on the organization. At the event it will also showcase its past season and reveal the calendar for the 2024 season.
Tickets are on sale now and can be found at coastalrep.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.