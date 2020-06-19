Highway 1 was closed for about an hour at Triple D Ranch Rd. near Martin’s Beach around noontime Friday after a two-car crash resulting in several injuries. 

CalFire Public Information Officer Cecile Juliette said the vehicles collided after one crossed the center lane and hit the other head-on. The woman occupying the northbound vehicle was pinned in the wreck for 20 minutes while CalFire responders in engine 40 extricated her. She was then taken by ground ambulance to Stanford University Medical Center in serious condition. 

Juliette said the southbound vehicle, occupied by two men, rolled over onto its side and was blocking the road. Both were also taken to Stanford via ambulance with minor to moderate injuries after one of the occupants got out independently and the other was extricated by responders from engine 59. 

Juliette was not able to confirm which vehicle crossed the lane. She said traffic was blocked in both directions while responders were on the scene. As of Friday afternoon, at least one lane has been reopened to traffic.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments