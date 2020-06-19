Highway 1 was closed for about an hour at Triple D Ranch Rd. near Martin’s Beach around noontime Friday after a two-car crash resulting in several injuries.
CalFire Public Information Officer Cecile Juliette said the vehicles collided after one crossed the center lane and hit the other head-on. The woman occupying the northbound vehicle was pinned in the wreck for 20 minutes while CalFire responders in engine 40 extricated her. She was then taken by ground ambulance to Stanford University Medical Center in serious condition.
Juliette said the southbound vehicle, occupied by two men, rolled over onto its side and was blocking the road. Both were also taken to Stanford via ambulance with minor to moderate injuries after one of the occupants got out independently and the other was extricated by responders from engine 59.
Juliette was not able to confirm which vehicle crossed the lane. She said traffic was blocked in both directions while responders were on the scene. As of Friday afternoon, at least one lane has been reopened to traffic.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
Hard to picture such tragedy. Cars usually travel at high speed on Hwy.1
This reminds James Dean's accident and many on undivided median highways.
See: Highway 17 :-/.
I'd say tourism, mobile phones and distractions caused this one.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.