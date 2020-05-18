It was by most measures a normal Saturday evening shift for United States Postal Service letter carrier Jose Cisneros. But as his signature white mail truck turned the corner onto Roosevelt Boulevard in the West Miramar neighborhood just after 5 p.m., cheers, roars and applause greeted him. People stood at nearly every driveway waving as he delivered that day’s mail. A young child danced and tossed pompoms, a man played music from his balcony while dancing along and others sat in chairs drinking champagne in a toast.
Longtime resident, and retired postal worker, Andrea Reede assisted in organizing the neighborly gathering to honor Cisneros’s dedicated efforts during the pandemic. Reede wanted to acknowledge not only his high level of customer service but also the way he continued to provide a sense of normalcy during a challenging time.
Several households on his route decorated their mailboxes, some with balloons, others with handwritten signs expressing gratitude. A few left Cisneros gifts, including a bottle of wine, a succulent and a box of chocolates.
Neighbors had a common theme when asked to describe Cisneros: they appreciated his ability to go above and beyond for the people he delivers mail to.
Michael and Mary Ruddy, who’ve lived in the same house for 32 years, said Cisneros always has a smile.
“No one has been like him,” Mary said. “It’s the special touches.”
The couple described how often Cisneros will hand-deliver mail to an elderly man who can’t always get down to his mailbox and how he makes the effort to greet people.
Resident Terri Dufore said she wanted to make sure Cisneros felt appreciated for working during the public health crisis.
“Our postal workers are on the front lines as well,” she said, “and Cisneros has not missed a beat. He’s always smiling, he never has a bad day.”
Cisneros has been a postal worker for more than 20 years and services the Half Moon Bay area. He had no idea the residents he delivers mail to were planning on gathering to celebrate him.
“I feel happy to be appreciated,” he said. “I just try and treat people the way I would want to be treated.”
Cisneros said since the stay-at-home orders were issued he’s been working even longer hours to deliver mail and all the packages.
“If feels a little like Christmas,” he said.
He said that lately he makes two trips a day to some households to drop off packages from Amazon or other retailers. Yet, working during a pandemic hasn’t fazed Cisneros. He wears a mask and gloves to stay safe and said for the most part his job is done solo, making it easy to social distance.
Cisneros said he enjoys being able to still be there for people during these times.
“I’ve been out on my routes, still greeting people,” he said. “I mean give someone a smile and that’ll change you around.”
When asked to describe his customers, Cisneros sounds as if he is talking about a close family member.
“I do make bonds with people. I see babies grow up and now they’re teenagers,” he said. “They become part of your family because you see them every day.”
As he made his way out of the neighborhood finishing his shift, the lyrics of the song “The Best” were belting out of a speaker. Neighbors danced in the street, pointing to Cisneros as if they were dedicating the words to him: “You're simply the best, better than all the rest. Better than anyone, anyone I ever met.”
