Chamber hosts ‘State of Coastside’
Representatives from the city of Half Moon Bay, the San Mateo County Harbor District, the Midcoast Community Council and Half Moon Bay Coastside Chamber of Commerce and Visitors’ Bureau are hosting a public discussion about the upcoming events, projects and plans on the Coastside.
The event is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. today, March 11 at Mezza Luna restaurant. The event is free for Chamber members and $10 for non-members. Beverage and small appetizers will be provided.
DA warns against price gouging
San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe issued a price gouging alert on Monday in light of the governor’s state of emergency proclamation concerning novel coronavirus.
Wagstaffe referenced Penal Code Section 396, which makes it a crime to sell a variety of products for prices that are 10 percent more than those products cost before the declaration of an emergency. Anyone found guilty of price gouging faces a $10,000 fine and a year in jail.
In the wake of the coronavirus, some have reported astronomical prices for supplies like face masks and hand sanitizer.
Anyone who would like to report an incident of price gouging can call the district attorney’s office at (650) 363-4403.
Attend event, support Mavericks Surf Awards
There won’t be a big media event attached to Mavericks this year, but there is still a contest of sorts. You can support it and the surfers at the world-renowned spot this weekend by attending a fundraiser at Old Princeton Landing.
The Mavericks Surf Awards will be a video performance contest. Athletes and photographers submit their best rides and videos from the current surf season at Mavericks, and cash awards will be given at an event on May 2 at Mavericks House in Half Moon Bay.
To help pay for the awards, organizers have set an event at 2 p.m. on March 15 at Old Princeton Landing. The Califuegos and Ella Harp will perform and there will be food and a live auction. Auction items range from boat tours to a skate deck signed by Tony Hawk.
For tickets, search Mavericks Surf Awards on Eventbrite.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.