The first thing to know is that many beaches require leashes or might be inappropriate for your furry friend. Know the rules.
The American Kennel Club has these tips for a successful day at the beach.
▸ Apply sunscreen to your dog. Dogs can suffer from sunburn, so use pet-safe sunscreen on your dog’s nose, ears, and any other areas with sparse fur.
▸ Provide lots of fresh water. Your dog can easily dehydrate in the heat of summer, so frequently offer cool water to drink. Try to limit the amount of salt water your dog may drink as it can make them sick.
▸ Prevent your dog from eating sand. It can block your dog’s intestines, causing an impaction.
▸ Speak to a lifeguard about the water conditions. Situations such as rough waves or strong currents can make the water too dangerous for your dog.
▸ Be on the lookout for dangerous sea animals, like stingrays and jellyfish, that could be near the shore.
▸ Avoid hot sand. Especially midday, sand can get blisteringly hot and can burn your dog’s paw pads. Consider booties to protect their feet or stick to walking along the water’s edge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.