The Half Moon Bay City Council will discuss the county's plan to use federal money to buy the Coastside Inn during a meeting at 7 tonight, Dec. 1. To participate, visit https://zoom.us/j/93627876187

The San Mateo County Board of Supervisors takes up the proposal at 9 a.m. on Dec. 8. To see that meeting, visit https://sanmateocounty.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx

