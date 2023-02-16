The Half Moon Bay farmworker charged with killing seven people and wounding another last month has pleaded not guilty to all charges in a San Mateo County court.
Chunli Zhao, 66, entered his plea in court on Thursday. Defense attorneys asked for more time to review police reports and that motion was granted. His next appearance is scheduled for 9 a.m. on May 3. He remains in county jail and is being held without bond.
It was his second appearance in a week.
Zhao is charged with killing seven coworkers at a pair of Coastside farms on Jan. 23. He has reportedly said he was angry about the way he was treated at the workplace.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.