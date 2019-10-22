OCALA, Fla., Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MARS Company, a global leader in water meter testing and technology solutions, today announced immediate commercial availability of the Version 4.0 of MARS Meter Management (M3) Enterprise Software Suite. M3 is the industry's leading enterprise-grade software solution designed specifically for the waterworks industry. M3 Version 4.0 increases its existing Data Integration, Analysis, and Visualization capabilities and adds the ability to track and manage system water quality, meter testing schedules and water loss audit data.
M3 Version 4.0 Enterprise Software Suite enhancements include:
- Core Platform Software Feature Enhancements
Test System Water Quality Management
- Multi-Variant Water Quality Evaluation
- Adverse Particulate Contamination Examination
- Sample Monitoring & Analysis
- Data Logging, Verification & Auditin
Data Analysis & Visualization
- Improved Data Visualization Dashboard
- Analytics & Meter Performance Intelligence
- Competitive Meter Vendor Analysis
- AWWA Testing Compliance
- Multi-Platform Support
Data Integration
- Enhanced ERP Integratio
AWWA Standards & Industry Compliance
- C715 & M6 Compliance Enhancements (Purge & Test)
- Process Optimization
- Enhanced Workflow Compliance
- Greater Accuracy & Repeatability
- Advanced Scale & Control Software Module Enhancements
- Performance & User Interface Enhancements
- Advanced Connectivity Software Module Enhancements
- Performance Improvements
- Customer Test, Enhanced Reporting & Export Software Module Enhancements
Data Integration
- Enhanced Data Import Capability
- Meter Accuracy Analysis
- Vendor-Supplied Data Comparative Analysis & Auditing
- Asset Tracking
New, Robust Reporting Engine
- Witness Test Pass/Fail Report
- Enhanced Standard Reports
- Advanced Customized Reports
The M3 Enterprise Software Suite is a collection of custom- designed software modules allowing customers to harness the power of new technology more efficiently. It provides both new and existing customers with the ability to capture valuable meter testing data based on their individual meter testing programs. Custom reporting, extensive data exporting features, and browser-based access allow multiple departments to harness the power of data analytics to improve customer service, implement operational improvements, and make informed purchasing decisions.
The M3 Enterprise Software Suite is designed as a modular and scalable software solution enabling customers to purchase what they need when they need it. The Software Suite is comprised of the Core Platform Software and three optional software packages: the Advanced Scale & Control Software Module, the Advanced Connectivity Module, and the Custom Test, Reporting & Export Module.
MARS Company will be a featured exhibitor (booth #502) at the California Nevada Section of the American Water Works Association (CA-NV AWWA). The 2019 Annual Fall Conference will be held on October 21-24, 2019. For more information about MARS Company and its products and services, please visit www.MARSwater.com.
About MARS Company
MARS Company is a global leader in water meter testing and technology solutions. With more than 30 years of experience assisting municipal and private utilities throughout the world, MARS has a long track record of success. MARS core business and expertise is its patented water meter testing systems and software technology along with water system specialty products. Innovative thinking allows MARS to leverage its unique proprietary technology, patent positioning, manufacturing infrastructure and world-class management strength to position itself as the leader in the water industry.
CONTACT: Mike Mastic, Vice President of Test Bench Systems; Tel: (352) 414-7690; 227737@email4pr.com
This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements containing the words "planned," "expects," "believes," "strategy," "opportunity," "anticipates" and similar words. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties or other factors that may cause MARS Company's actual results to be materially different from historical results or any results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. MARS Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances arising after the date hereof. The potential risks and uncertainties which could cause actual growth and results to differ materially include but are not limited to, customer acceptance of the company's services, products and fee structures, the success of the company's brand development efforts, the volatile and competitive nature of the water industry, and changes in domestic and international market conditions, and foreign exchange rates.
