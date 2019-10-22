SANTA CRUZ, Calif., Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Plantronics, Inc. ("Poly" – formerly Plantronics and Polycom) (NYSE: PLT), a global communications company that powers meaningful human connection and collaboration, today announced it expects to release its fiscal second quarter financial results after the market close on November 5, 2019.
The company will host a conference call on the same day at 2pm Pacific / 5pm Eastern to discuss these results. Investors are invited to listen to this event by accessing the webcast link on Poly's Investor Relations website at investor.poly.com/.
Additionally, Poly Investor Day is scheduled for November 20, 2019 at the New York Poly Experience Center. The event is specifically designed for institutional investors and equity analysts. A webcast link to the event will be posted on our Investor Relations website at investor.poly.com.
About Poly
Plantronics, Inc. ("Poly" – formerly Plantronics and Polycom) (NYSE: PLT) is a global communications company that powers meaningful human connection and collaboration. Poly combines legendary audio expertise and powerful video and conferencing capabilities to overcome the distractions, complexity and distance that make communication in and out of the workplace challenging. Poly believes in solutions that make life easier when they work together and with our partners' services. Our headsets, software, desk phones, audio and video conferencing, analytics and services are used worldwide and are a leading choice for every kind of workspace. For more information visit http://www.poly.com.
Poly, the propeller design, and the Poly logo are trademarks of Plantronics, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.
Poly Media Contacts:
Mike Iburg
Investor Relations
(831) 458-7533
Edie Kissko
Corporate Communications
(213) 369-3719
