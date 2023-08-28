Green stormwater infrastructures are located throughout San Mateo County, and there is a comprehensive Green Infrastructure plan to guide the siting, implementation, tracking and reporting of GI projects over the next several decades.
Currently, a trained cohort of UC master gardeners collects data at two GSI bioswales Coastside locations. One is in front of the Half Moon Bay Library located at 620 Correas St., and one is located in Pacifica in front of Cabrillo Middle School at 601 Crespi Drive.
UC master gardeners record and measure plant vigor and growth, soil conditions and specific functional elements in these two bioswales while the HMB Public Works staff maintains the bioswales.
