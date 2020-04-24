High school junior Mason Liaghat was sitting at home, trying not to stress too much about canceled AP tests and SATs, when he found some inspiration from within his own family. He knew a relative on the East Coast who works in health care had started fundraising to feed her colleagues on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic, so Liaghat decided to do the same for his Coastside community.
With help from his mom Amy Sullivan, Liaghat got to work starting a GoFundMe page to raise money. He reached out to leadership at Seton Medical Center and ordered meals from local delis on the Coastside like Spangler’s, Jersey Joe’s and San Benito House. Last weekend, they delivered 85 meals and 100 cookies from Fish Wife Sweets to essential workers at the Daly City hospital.
Liaghat said the idea is to support local businesses while providing meals to workers who may not be able to safely go out and get food during their shift. He said 100 percent of donations go to purchasing food and tipping Coastside businesses.
“We wanted to support them and find a way for people in Half Moon Bay to give a little from inside their homes,” Liaghat said.
Liaghat hopes to continue weekly deliveries for the foreseeable future, maybe even adding a mid-week graveyard shift delivery, so he’s hard at work raising more money on social media. He said so far, they’ve raised enough for their delivery this weekend, but not much beyond that.
“The goal is to keep it going as long as the pandemic is here,” Liaghat said.
For Liaghat, the effort is a welcome distraction from the stress of the pandemic and the pressures of junior year. He’s a swimmer, and said he misses the pool as a mental and physical release.
“This has been a really great way to distract myself from all of that and put my time to use,” Liaghat said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.