San Mateo County announced today that the state of California will kick in $17.8 million toward construction of the long-discussed Cypress Point housing project in Moss Beach. Developers say the money will go a long way toward construction of more affordable housing on the coast.
The announcement, part of $42.8 million in state money earmarked for affordable housing projects in San Mateo County, comes amid heightened awareness of the lack of affordable units, particularly for the region's farmworkers.
Apartments planned near the intersection of Highway 1 and Carlos Street in Moss Beach would be rented to households that earn less than 80 percent of the area median income, currently $124,000 for a family of four. Eighteen would be reserved specifically for local farmworkers and their families.
“The state funding is a critical milestone in developing this much-needed housing for farmworkers and families,” said Matthew O. Franklin, president and CEO of MidPen Housing, in a prepared release. MidPen Housing plans to develop the site. “We look forward to working closely with our county partners to complete the entitlements process and build 71 new affordable homes.”
“This award is a major step forward to improve the lives of families and farmworkers on the Coastside,” San Mateo County Supervisor Ray Mueller said in the same release. His District 3 includes the Coastside.
In addition to the state funding, the county has pledged $5.5 million to assist development in a combination of federal grants and local Measure K sales tax funds. Other such projects are planned for Daly City and Burlingame.
The latest pledge comes amid a flood of funding for the farmworking victims of the Jan. 23 shootings on the coast. Hundreds of thousands of dollars have come in from private donations as well as philanthropic and government organizations.
(5) comments
Only 18 will be reserved for Farmworkers and their families. Suddenly, they are jumping on the Farmworker Housing bandwagon when Moon Ridge was built to be 100 percent for Farmworkers, but is it? Locals say that MidPen now is renting to non-farmworkers at Moon Ridge Apartments on Miramontes Point Road across Hwy One from the road that leads to the Ritz Carlton. When was the last audit of "farmworker status" done for t that complex?
Our new Supervisor @RayMuller was misquoted! Even HMB City Council Member Joaquin Jiminez had stated in 2020 that the location would not benefit farmworkers, many who do not even own vehicles. This money is needed far more in places like Pescadero or Half Moon Bay. The County and MidPen Housing seem to be determined on ram-rodding this project into the site in Moss Beach. My main concern is the storm water run-off which they plan to discharge into Montara Creek which runs directly into the Fitzgerald Marine Reserve. A sad lack of concern for the delicate, protected Marine habitat and the sea creatures that reside there. But, the lack of visibility to enter or exit Highway One at that the intersection of Carlos and 16th is going to be a huge expense which CalTrans could better spend their funding on elsewhere on the MidCoast.
Nice project.
Wrong place.
Place matters.
Excellent! And not a minute too soon!
Resist Density folks will be pushing back.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.