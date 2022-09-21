Saturday
Pop Warner football
Solano 34
Half Moon Bay 0
The 12-and-under Coastside Cougars football team came up short again this week.
The Cougars were missing three two-way starters. Six kids were in new positions for the game. One of them had a great game. Jaxson Angelini moved from right tackle to running back and rumbled for over 50 yards. Auggie Lujan added another 35 tough yards up the middle. The Cougars ran behind big tight end Chester Collins.
On defense, Donald Buckley, Tahlon Davis and Lujan were in on a lot of tackles.
The Cougars are home again this Saturday against Los Gatos.
— from staff reports
Saturday
Little League
Majors
Fresh Generation Foods Black Sox 11
Brush Hog Tree Care 8
The Black Sox grabbed the lead in the fourth inning and held on throughout.
Brush Hog started the scoring in the first inning behind hits from Oliver Hophan and Shawn Black. It added five more runs in the third inning with RBIs from Jax Brown and Adam Willits. Brody Barton led the Brush Hogs with two hits.
The Black Sox rallied in the fourth inning, scoring five runs to take the lead behind hits by Blake Zerbe, Oliver Kern, Jordan Dolores, Camden Crowell, a triple by Macklin Connell and a grand slam by Isaiah Watermulder. The Black Sox finished the game with nine hits.
Brush Hogs played outstanding defense and finished the game with no errors.
The Black Sox put up a solid defense behind Camden Crowell (five chances), Jordan Dolores (two chances) and Sean Simmons, who sealed the victory with an unassisted force-out at second base to end the game.
— from staff reports
