The Boys and Girls Club of the Coastside and the Half Moon Bay Little League are combining forces to let young athletes and their parents know about all the sporting possibilities on the San Mateo County coast.

They are hosting a first-of-its-kind Coastside Youth Sports Open House, from 6 to 8 p.m. on Sept. 24. The gathering will be at the Cabrillo Event Center gym on the Cunha Intermediate School campus.

Representatives from local youth swimming, football, soccer, basketball, hockey, baseball, softball and more will be on hand. They will be ready to answer questions about registration, scholarships and more.

 

