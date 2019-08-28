The Boys and Girls Club of the Coastside and the Half Moon Bay Little League are combining forces to let young athletes and their parents know about all the sporting possibilities on the San Mateo County coast.
They are hosting a first-of-its-kind Coastside Youth Sports Open House, from 6 to 8 p.m. on Sept. 24. The gathering will be at the Cabrillo Event Center gym on the Cunha Intermediate School campus.
Representatives from local youth swimming, football, soccer, basketball, hockey, baseball, softball and more will be on hand. They will be ready to answer questions about registration, scholarships and more.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.