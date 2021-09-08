Aug. 29

Pop Warner 12-and-under

Gilroy 26

Half Moon Bay 12

The Coastside team traveled to Gilroy to play in the heat of the day. The team played hard, scoring two touchdowns, but came up short of the win.

Sept. 5

10-and-under

Hollister 33

Half Moon Bay 0

Despite the heat, the Cougars battled to the end. Jaxson Angelini led the offense with 14 yards. It took three or four defenders on every run to bring down the big running backs. Max Plancarte led all running backs with nine carries. Wyatt Gunning carried the ball seven times and had a couple of big plays on defense before leaving the game with an injury.

The defense did its best against Hollister’s big running backs and wide receivers. Wyatt Ament had seven unassisted tackles. Max Plancarte had four solo stops. Defensive Linemen David Mojica had three tackles for loss along with little cornerback Grey Taner. Nas Tstatsaronis, Tino Iaccarino, Brayden Davis and TJ Lugo each got a tackle.

