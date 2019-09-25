Midway through her first Peninsula Athletic League win of the season, Half Moon Bay High School senior Claire Yerby gave her coach a certain look.
“She gave me the Claire look, which means, ‘I’m feeling it today,’” head coach Paul Farnsworth said. “She’s a great front runner.”
Yerby separated from the rest of the field early, and handily won the PAL’s first girls varsity race of the season on Sept. 17 at Half Moon Bay High School. She came across the line of the 2.33-mile course in 14 minutes, 11 seconds. It was not a personal best, but it was well ahead of Woodside’s Sarah Perry, who finished as runner-up, in 14:24.
Carlmont won both varsity team titles, scoring 75 points on the boys’ side, while the girls posted 47 points, with five scorers in the top 15. The Cougars’ girls varsity team, came in sixth out of 10 teams with 150 points. Yerby was followed by Jayda Bodas, who was 25th in 16:14; Natalie Curthoys, 37th in 16:44; Layne Faust, 48th in 17:21; Olivia Foster, 52nd in 17:44; and Julia Minkstein, 74th in 20:31.
The boys varsity team finished seventh overall out of 15 teams with 169 points. The Cougars’ top runner was senior Charlie Vail, who finished 21st overall in 13:11. The next runners were Josh Warner-Carey, who placed 33rd in 13:33; Owen Wooliever, 46th in 13:54; Thomas Hurrell, 48th in 13:47; and Kenny Jones, 51st in 13:59.
With 26 boys on the roster, mostly a mix of seniors and sophomores, the Cougars put another squad in the boys frosh-soph race. Freshman Moss Michaelson was fifth in a time of 14:06. Of the eight girls on the roster, two did not race, including Kendall Mansukhani, the top Cougar at the Central Coast Section Championships last season. The girls team fielded six runners, just one more than the mandatory scoring five.
“On the girls side, we don’t have the depth as far as numbers, but one through eight, they’re solid,” Farnsworth said.
Yerby has certainly been a front-runner as of late, racing in the state meet and setting the school 1,600-meter record in the process last May. Farnsworth believes that when Mansukhani returns, the teammates will continue to push each other and the team. They traded places with each other last fall helping their team go to the cross-country state championships. Though Yerby was in the top 20 at that meet, Mansukhani beat her at the CCS championships.
Farnsworth said the teams will get more racing experience at the Ram, Artichoke, and Crystal Springs invitationals before the second PAL meet on Oct. 15.
