For the first time this season, the Half Moon Bay girls varsity cross-country team’s top two runners were both healthy and raced together. After missing three straight invitationals with a leg injury, Claire Yerby returned to competition on Oct. 15 at the 2.6-mile course at Bedwell Bayfront Park in Menlo Park. Yerby outkicked Woodside’s Sarah Perry by two seconds to win the second Peninsula Athletic League meet of the season in 15 minutes, 13 seconds. Her senior teammate Kendall Mansukhani was fifth in 15:59.
The last time Yerby and Mansukhani raced together was the Lowell Invitational in San Francisco on Sept. 7. Mansukhani was injured that day and finished in an uncharacteristic 61st place. Yerby will look to sweep the league with a third straight victory on Oct. 29, at Crystal Springs.
The girls varsity team finished sixth out of 15 teams with 162 points. Layne Faust was 44th in 18:25, Olivia Foster was 47th in 18:46, and Anna Bikle was 65th in 19:41.
Charlie Vail was once again the top Cougar for the boys varsity squad. The senior was 14th out of 97 registered runners in 14:16. The team finished sixth in 163 points out of 12 teams. Kohei Tanaka finished 23rd in 14:32, Josh Warner-Carey was 40th in 14:53, Owen Wooliever was 44th in 15:02, Thomas Hurrell was 50th in 15:08, and Kenny Jones 57th in 15:17.
With one meet remaining, Carlmont remains a clear favorite to win both the boys and girls PAL titles. The girls scored 47 and 72 points in the first two meets, while the boys scored 75 and 65 points.
Thursday
Girls water polo
Carlmont 13
Half Moon Bay 12
The game was suspenseful all the way through, including four quarters of overtime and a sudden death quarter.
Half Moon Bay played stellar defense, and offense never gave up. The defense was led by senior goalie Jennifer Martuscelli who had 27 blocks and 3 assists. Lily Nelson led the offense with six goals, including a five-meter goal. Caroline Dodge and Rachael Jenar contributed to the offense as well with three goals each.
Other members of the team contributed in stealing the ball and shutting down the Carlmont offense. Tess Hilvert, Maya Rippenberger, Caroline Dodge and Lily Nelson were credited with steals.
