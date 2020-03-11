The Half Moon Bay High School track teams competed in the Rustbuster Invitational at Monta Vista High School in Cupertino on Saturday.
On the girls side, senior Claire Yerby won the 800-meter race by an eyelash. Her 2:15.39 time broke a school record and is the fasted time in the Central Coast Section this season.
Kendall Mansukhani won the 400 in a personal best 60.17. Raven Fortin medaled in both the 100 and 300 hurdles. Mikaela Sendino medaled in both hurdling events in the frosh-soph division, and Natalie Curthoys medaled in the frosh-soph 1,600 meters.
Freshman Moss Michelson won medals in the 1,600 and 3,200 on the boys side. Julio Rodriguez cleared 4-foot-8 in the high jump, a new personal best.
This week, the teams compete in the K-Bell Invitational at Westmont High School.
— from staff reports
